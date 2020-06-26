Contract farming: Godrej Agrovet seeks a big play in oil palm

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Now that the government has allowed contract farming, Godrej Agrovet wants a big play in oil palm cultivation.
Speaking in a webinar on agriculture on Thursday, the company’s Managing Director, Balram Singh Yadav, said that the company could “build a very good system for contract farming for oil palm cultivation.” Funds, he added, are not a problem.
In his presentation made earlier, the Secretary had noted that the government had decided to set up a $14-billion Agri Infra Fund, to finance Farmer Producer Organisations, agri-enterpreneurs and start-ups.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/stock-fundamental-analysis-india/will-godrej-agrovet-gain-from-reviving-poultry-demand/article31882760.ece
Yadav observed that there are about two million hectares of land in India on which oil palm can be grown; in contrast, only 300,000 hectares are being used now. He said that oil palm gave the biggest bang for the buck compared with other edible oils, yielding four tonnes per hectare, compared with 300-400 kg of others.
In response to this, Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, assured him full support from the government and said that the government was keen to develop at least 50,000 hectares in the next two years.
It was noted in the webinar that 60 per cent of India’s needs of edible oil are met by imports. In 2018-19, India imported 8.85 million tonnes of crude and refined palm oil.
The ₹7,011-crore Godrej Agrovet — its turnover grew 17.4 per cent in 2019-20 — is already a big player in the palm oil business. Its website notes that it has developed 61,700 hectares of plantations across the country; it has five oil mills, one of which was commissioned recently in Mizoram.
Yadav wanted assurance that stock-holding limits would not be brought back, because “we would like to buy for the whole year.” (The amended Essential Commodities Act still empowers the government to impose stock-holding limits, but only when there is 100 per cent increase in retail prices of horticultural products and 50 per cent retail price rise in non-perishable agricultural food items.)
He also sought more clarity on how disputes would be resolved in agriculture.
Expressing confidence that investments would flow into agriculture, Secretary Agarwal said that the government had set up an Empowered Committee of Secretaries, headed by the Cabinet Secretary, to deal with issues that may arise out of the recent reforms in agriculture. Any “changes or support” can be made by the committee — decisions don’t have to go to the Cabinet for clearance, he said.
Earlier this month, the government brought in two ordinances and amended the Essential Commodities Act to give effect to the proposed reforms to agriculture. These reforms are: allowing farmers the freedom to sell their produce in the market and not necessarily to the designated ‘agriculture produce marketing companies’, as was the rule earlier; amending the Essential Commodities Act so as to allow holding of agri stocks; and allowing contract farming.
These reforms, which had been demanded by the industry and economists for long, have been hailed as epochal, paralleled in their potential impact only by the industrial deregulation of 1991.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...