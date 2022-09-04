Coonoor auctions: High-priced tea rates lower despite good demand

High-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were lower by ₹3 to ₹4 in Coonoor Tea auctions, despite a good demand in the overall CTC dust sale. The quantity offered in CTC in sale 35 was 18,20,101 kg and 92 per cent of it were sold.

However, better medium sorts witnessed a fair demand and were sold fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to ₹2. Mediums and plainers were also dearer by ₹1 to ₹2. “Darmona Estate PD grades fetched the best price of ₹246 in the category,” Global Tea Auctioneers said.

In leaf orthodox, primary whole leaf grades remained barely steady and were easier by ₹3 to ₹4 in line with quality. Occasionally, some lots were lower by ₹3 to ₹4. The quantity offered in both CTC and orthodox leaf were 14,62,683 kg and 75 per cent were sold in the offerings.

Global black tea production

Rajesh Gupta, Managing Director, Global Tea Auctioneers pointed out that all major black tea-producing countries produced lesser quantities during July compared to the corresponding period of last year. Global black tea production was down by 28 million kg (11 per cent) in June-July 2022 against the same period in 2021.

During January-July 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021, black tea production globally was down by 57 million kg. India’s tea production was down by 28 million kg (15 per cent) in July 2022 compared to July 2021.

“During tJanuary-July 2022, tea production in the country was down by 15 million kg (2.33 per cent) against the same period in July 2021,” Gupta said.