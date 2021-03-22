Coonoor tea auction prices rise

For the second week, prices at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association showed a rising trend. At Sale 11, average prices rose to ₹ 123.84 a kg from ₹ 122.67.

However, buyers were hesitant to purchase when prices were rising and so, nearly 30 per cent of the teas worth about ₹ 4.89 crore remained unsold.

Pinewood Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd., topped the entire auctions when Belmont Tea Produce and Co bought it for ₹ 303 a kg. This was the only tea which exceeded ₹ 300/kg level. The Broken Pekoe of Pinewood Estate, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd., followed at ₹ 289.

Among green teas, Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing Pvt Ltd., topped at ₹ 285. Narikkal Estate’s green tea, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd followed at ₹ 264.

Among CTC dusts, Crosshill Estate Special’s two grades, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹ 271 and ₹ 265, respectively.

Among other CTC teas, Kannavarai Estate got ₹ 227, Hittakkal Estate 216, Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 212, Homedale Premium ₹ 206, Deepika Supreme ₹ 205, Navilkal Estate ₹ 202, Shanthi Supreme ₹ 201, Bathma Excel, Riverside Estate and Waver Tree ₹ 200 each.

Among orthodox teas, Havukal got ₹ 237, Kairbetta ₹ 234, Kodanad ₹ 231, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹ 228, Devashola ₹ 224, Mailoor ₹ 212 and Kil Kotagiri ₹ 206.