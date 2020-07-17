Cotton sowing crosses 50 lakh acres in Telangana

The people’s car...now electric
With the State recording copious monsoon rains, farmers in Telangana have completed cotton sowing on over 50 lakh acres.
The State targeted an area of 60 lakh acres to be under cotton this kharif season as it began the regulated cropping system.
As sowings are in full swing, farmers and officials of the Agriculture Department are confident that the remaining 10 lakh acres would be covered in the next few weeks.
The push by the State government for certain crops reflected in the numbers. The State recorded 50.14 lakh acres in cotton sowing as against 34.66 lakh acres the same day last year.
“The kharif season is progressing well as per the government’s new regulated cropping system,” B Janardhan Reddy, Commissioner of Agriculture, Govt of Telangana, told BusinessLine.
As monsoon progressing well, the State has so far received 318.6 mm of rain as against the season normal of 236.3 mm, showing an increase of 35 per cent.
Under the new crop regulation system, the government has asked the farmers not to grow maize this season. However, the farmers sowed the cereal on about 1.25 lakh acres as against the season normal of about five lakh acres.
The State Government has refused Rythu Bandhu benefits (₹5,000 each in the two seasons for every acre a farmer owns) to those who violated the regulated areas.
“Farmers might have gone for maize in some areas to meet the contractual obligations with poultry and other industries,” a farmers’ union leader has said.
“The State purchased maize in excess to the normal levels. We have asked the farmers not to go for maize as the State is saddled with piled-up stocks from last year. They can grow it in the Rabi season,” a Government official said.
Paddy sowing, too, are in full swing in the State. At 3.97 lakh acres, paddy sowing overtook last year’s 3.97 lakh acres.
