Cotton Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Manvi(Kar)162.009.467752.00548548917.68
Natham(TN)50.00-50.004000--11.11
Dhoraji(Guj)35.6087.372054.8048554605-8.91
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC61.0047004500-6.00
Published on February 24, 2020
