Covid-19 lockdown: Gujarat lifts restrictions for fishing and marine industry

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
-
A day after the Union Home Ministry issued an addendum giving exemption to marine fishing activities from the lockdown restrictions, Gujarat government on Saturday lifted the restrictions for the fishing community and allowed them to venture into the sea for the catch.
Making an announcement, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Ashwini Kumar stated that Gujarat government has lifted the restrictions for fishing and allied activities amid nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.
"Fishermen in Gujarat can now venture into the sea for their regular business activities. We are starting to issue them tokens for the purpose," he said.
This also opens up the businesses connected with fisheries including processing, packaging, cold chain maintenance and transportation.
On Friday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an addendum to the consolidated guidelines regarding the nationwide lockdown to fight Covid-19 virus.
"The 5th addendum exempts from lockdown restrictions the operations of the Fishing (Marine)/Aquaculture Industry, including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing; hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fish/ shrimp and fish products, fish seed/feed and workers for all these activities," it had stated.
Gujarat, which covers about 1/5th of country's coastline with its 1,600 kmsof coastline, contributes about 20% of the country’s total marine production. The state has about 8.42 lakhtonnes of fish production annually worth about ₹7,005 crore (2018-19).
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
Steep rate cut by RBI, falling bond prices and fund outflows make them vulnerable
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...