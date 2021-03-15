Covid leaves Tirur betel leaf trade in shreds

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and subsequent lockdown have affected the prospects of Kerala betel leaf farmers in fully exploiting the business potential of the Tirur Vettila — the unique betel leaf variety from Malappuram district that has got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
With a significantly higher content of total chlorophyll and protein, the Tirur betel leaf or vettila has more pungency than many other cultivars. Eugenol is the major essential oil contributing to its pungency. The GI tag was conferred on the variety in January last year.
M Beerankutty, Secretary, Tirur Vettila Ulpadaka Sangham (Tirur Betel Leaf Producers Association) said the restrictions during lockdown hit production as well as transportation of betel leaves for domestic and upcountry markets. Tirur Vettila is the most sought-after variety in North India and in Pakistan. The betel leaf trade with Pakistan has been curtailed following the strained relations between the two countries after 2016, particularly after the Pulwama incident in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed in a blast.
According to him, the lockdown and cancellation of celebrations hit the business, forcing farmers to abandon harvest in June and July last year. However, resumption of train services has helped revive demand in the North Indian market, at least, on a lower note. The significance of the betel leaves is such that they have found special mention in ancient ayurvedic medicinal texts and are used in temples as part of giving offerings to deities and dakshinas (offerings) for priests by devotees.
K J Oneil, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Tanur Block, said that around 7,000 families in six block panchayats in Malappuram are currently engaged in the farming of Tirur betel leaf, producing 2 lakh leaves per day. The price of a single piece is ₹0.90. This came down to ₹0.15-0.20 in the course of the lockdown.
Once the restrictions were lifted, prices increased to ₹0.60 a piece. However, the re-emergence of Covid cases in upcountry markets seems to have impacted prices again, taking them down to ₹0.40.
C R Elsy, Coordinator of IPR Cell, Kerala Agricultural University, told BusinessLine that the ban on tobacco chewing and spitting in open places during Covid times affected betel leaves trade in a big way. Besides, efforts of various State governments to discourage chewing of betel leaves with tobacco on health grounds have necessitated exploring more value-added properties.
Betel leaf is often considered as the “Green Gold of India” in view of its numerous medicinal properties and this possibility has to be explored, she said, adding that KAU has mooted the idea of promoting the medicinal properties of Tirur betel leaves with the support of ayurvedic medicine manufacturing companies for use in medicinal formulations, including in toothpaste. It is also exploring the prospects of utilising betel vines in making papad under the guidance of Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
According to Oneil, the Kerala Agriculture Department has succeeded in including the Tirur beter leaf under the “One District One Crop Scheme” of the Union Government. Plans are also afoot to add further value to it as Kottackal Arya Vaidyasala is currently procuring some quantity for using it as an ingredient in its ayurvedic medicinal formulations.
