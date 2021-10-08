Cyclone fear grips Odisha after IMD forecast of low pressure in north Andaman Sea

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
October is a cruel month for Odisha and its people are gripped with the fear of yet another possible cyclone during the period as the IMD Thursday forecast that a low pressure is likely to brew in north Andaman Sea.
The low pressure area is very likely to form around October 10, 2021 and become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh during the subsequent four to five days, the IMD said its bulletin.
Different weather models have, however, created fear among the people as October is considered the ‘cyclone month’ for the state. Most of the major cyclones that hit Odisha coast took place in October. The super cyclone, the most powerful by far to hit the country, had made its landfall near Paradip and killed about 10,000 people on October 29, 1999.
Also read: Monsoon begins to exit Rajasthan, signals churn in Bay
Cyclones Phailin, Hudhud and Titli all took place in the same month in 2013, 2014 and 2018 respectively, an official of the Special Relief Commissioner’s office said. “Cyclone Gulab made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and affected several districts of southern Odisha in September this year,” he said.
Sarat Sahu, a former director of the Met office here, said while the present weather situation appears to be conducive for a cyclone, it is premature to say anything about it so early. A conclusion can be drawn only on October 13.
The present director of the Meteorological Center, H R Biswas too said that nothing can be said about the possible cyclone now. “One can make a forecast only after the formation of a low pressure,” he said. The coastal State also witnessed summer cyclones in the month of May twice. Amphan in May, 2020 and Yaas in May, 2021.
Generally there are two cyclone seasons in Odisha – one during pre monsoon period (April, May and June up to onset of monsoon) and another post monsoon (October to December). More number of cyclones occur during the post monsoon season, Sahu said.
He said according to the available data Odisha was hit by 98 cyclones between 1891 to 2000, followed by Andhra Pradesh which saw 79 cyclones. West Bengal was hit by 69 cyclones, Tamil Nadu by 62, Karnataka by two, Maharastra and Goa by 18, Gujarat 28 and Kerala by three.
Also read: Monsoon set to travel with the Sun to the Southern Hemisphere
The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has written to all the district collectors asking them to closely monitor the situation and circulate the IMD forecast among the people. It also directed the district authorities to take actions as deemed necessary in case of any eventuality.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ till 8.30 am of October 9 due to the cyclonic circulation related to the withdrawal of monsoon. The districts which have been asked to remain prepared till 8.30 am of Friday are Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore.
Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam districts were asked by IMD to be prepared for heavy rains due to the same reason till October 9 morning.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...