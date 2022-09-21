Dabur forays into black tea category with Vedic Tea

FMCG major Dabur India has entered into the black tea market with the launch of Vedic Tea.

The packaged tea market in India is estimated at around ₹20,000 crore, of which black tea segment is worth ₹4,700 crore.

“In the next two-three years, we expect to achieve 10 percent share in the premium tea category, which has players like Taj, Red Label, Tata Tea, Waghbakri among others,” said Lavesh Dewangan, Group Product Manager, Dabur India.

Besides making it available on e-commerce marketplaces, Dabur is planning to kickstart the sales in the Western market, which holds about 33 per cent share of the national premium tea market.

Vedic Tea is priced around ₹500 per kg and is available in three sizes: 100 gm, 250 gm and 500 gm.

Dabur is expecting to garner ₹500 crore in revenue from the product.