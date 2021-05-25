Dalmia Bharat Sugar reports 16% dip in Q4 profits

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries dipped 16 per cent to ₹52 crore in the quarter ended in March 2021, as compared to ₹62 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year, a company statement said.
Total revenue of the company fell by 12 per cent to ₹501 crore as compared to ₹567 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
However, for the whole year it posted a 40 per cent increase in net profit to ₹270 crore up from ₹193 crore in 2019-20. There was 26 per cent increase in its revenues as well at ₹2,740 crore, mainly because of better sugar prices in domestic and export markets and increased ethanol sales. It said it diverted 60,000 tonnes of sugar towards ethanol this year, as it increased ethanol production by 35 per cent to 8.6 crore litres.
The company Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of 150 per cent, that is ₹3, subject to shareholders' approval.
Dalmia Bharat repaid the term loans worth ₹245 crore during the year, bringing down its debt exposure to ₹276 crore.
The statement said the short and medium outlook for the sector looks promising. In Sugar season 2020, sugar inventory is lower at 10.7 million tonnes as against 14.5 million tonnes in the previous year, mainly due to exports. This is expected to go down further in the current season to 9.2 million tonnes mainly on account of higher diversion of sugar to ethanol and exports, it said.
“Sugar industry is well poised to benefit both from global and domestic factors. Tight global demand supply situation, favourable government policies and push for higher ethanol blending in India will keep the inventory under control,” Dalmai Bharat said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...