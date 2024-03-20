DCM Shriram Innovation Centre, an in-house R&D unit of DCM Shriram Ltd-Chemicals Business, has received a prestigious recognition from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology.

The 2.5-acre innovation centre in Vadodara, Gujarat, was established in 2023. The DSIR recognition is accorded to in-house R&D units engaged in innovative work, including development of new products, design and engineering, and process/ product/ design improvements.

DCM Shriram’s innovation centre has demonstrated expertise in organic chemistry, polymer science, materials science, water technology and process scale-up, a company statement said.