The deep depression over south-west Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone by noon on Sunday and make a landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in southern Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued a yellow alert, said in a bulletin that the cyclonic story, lying 420 km south-east of Chennai, would be accompanied by wind with speed ranging between 80 kmph and 100 kmph.

The bulletin said squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is prevailing over south-west Bay of Bengal. It is likely to gradually increase, “becoming gale wind speed” reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from Saturday night to Monday evening before gradually decreasing thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while a few places in southern Andhra Pradesh will experience “heavy to very heavy” rainfall, it said.

Paddy, horticulture crops under threat

The IMD warned of damage in coastal districts of southern Andhra Pradesh and adjoining coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The bulletin said damage to paddy and horticultural crops and orchards was likely due to the impact of cyclone and squally winds.

There were possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures and uprooting of small and medium sized trees. Minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches and uprooting of trees is likely.

The national weather agency said the system is under continuous surveillance.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit