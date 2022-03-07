Deep depression suffers dramatic collapse, ends with a whimper over TN coast

Easterlies may continue to bring light showers to Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The erstwhile deep depression over the waters off Tamil Nadu underwent a dramatic collapse to weaken into a conventional low-pressure area through the day yesterday (Sunday) and satellite pictures today (Monday) indicated the system having ended with a whimper over the coast of Southern Tamil Nadu during the previous night itself.

The 24-hour cumulative rainfall recorded during the period ending 8.30 am on Monday by India Meteorological Department (IMD) amounted to just 0.1 mm rainfall at Nagapattinam over Tamil Nadu, while Mancompu (9 mm) and Alappuzha (3.4 mm) in Kerala fared much better after westward-propagating clouds triggered some precipitation.

Light rain, thundershowers

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowes at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for today (Monday). Similar forecast has been issued for isolated places in adjoining areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Fishermen may resume routine in the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts from this (Monday) morning.

Meanwhile, a trough in the easterlies from the Bay of Bengal will bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh for four days from Monday to Thursday as they gain, though delayed, at Tamil Nadu’s expense from the erstwhile parent disturbance in the Bay.

Easterlies may prevail

An extended outlook into the weekend (for three days from Friday to Sunday) by the IMD indicated helpful easterlies keeping it steady over Tamil Nadu riding on circulations bound for Sri Lanka and precipitating isolated to scattered light/moderate rain over parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

This trend may likely continue into the second and early third week of March, though the gains will be limited to the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, according to the US National Centres for Envoronmental Preidction. Kerala and Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu may get a wider spread of showers during this spell thanks to spillover effect from Sri Lanka.