Lower arrivals continue to be the norm at Coonoor Tea auctions with prices not showing any major improvement in almost all grades.
Traders said the prices have declined due to the commencement of production in North India, facilitating buyers to source the brew from markets there. Weather-related issues are affecting the tea arrivals in Coonoor auctions. High temperature during the day and sudden dip in temperatures during the night are affecting the production, forcing tea factories to operate once a week. Offerings in the forthcoming auctions will be lower, they said.
Global Tea Auctioneers said the quantity offered in the leaf category in sale 10 was 8,61,227 kg and of this, only 83 per cent was sold. The offered quantity in dust was 3,22,755 kg and 93 per cent sold.
Orthodox leaf steady
In CTC leaf, high-priced and better liquoring sorts was lower by ₹4-5 and some quality lots were sold dearer by ₹2-3. The better medium sorts were lower by ₹2-3 with some withdrawals.
The market was steady in leaf orthodox with primary whole leaf grades occasionally dearer by ₹2-3. The brokens had good demand and sold dearer by ₹6-8 and more at times.
In CTC dusts, high-priced teas and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹3-4 and occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2-3. The primary orthodox dust were lower by ₹6-8.
