Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd has commenced production at its Saykha manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

The company has said that the facility represents a strategic shift for Dharmaj as it forays into technical & intermediate manufacturing.

In addition to the production blocks, the facility has a Research and Development (R&D) Centre and Quality Control (QC) Laboratory.

Rameshbhai Talavia, Chairman and Managing Director of Dharmaj Crop Guard, said, “More than a manufacturing facility, this marks Dharmaj’s strategic positioning across the entire value chain of agrochemical manufacturing, achieving end-to-end integration.”

“This facility will not only enhance our blended profitability margin and strengthen our existing formulation business but also open up new opportunities in domestic and export markets. We are also looking forward to venturing into new verticals such as public and animal health from this facility,” Talavia added.