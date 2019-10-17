Don’t see hike in dairy prices in next 12-18 months: Raj Kanwar

Milk procurement and retail prices across the country have seen an increase in the last few weeks. The price increase ranges from ₹5-8 a litre, while the increase in retail prices is put at ₹5-6 a litre in the last 3-4 months.

Despite a surplus situation last year, the prices have gone up, while farmers argue that they are not getting remunerative prices.

Increase in cost of labour and raw material too added to the overheads for the dairy farmers leading to the procurement costs. The industry has passed on part of this burden to consumers.

In an interview to BusinessLine, Raj Kanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Godrej-stable company Creamline Dairy Products Limited, said that the dairy industry is growing at 5-6 per cent, largely driven by growing urbanisation and increase in awareness on the importance of consuming dairy products. “The urban population has realised the importance of having value-added dairy products on their menu is helping the industry to grow,” Raj Kanwar says.

Asked about the raise in prices for retail consumers, he says that the industry witnesses corrections as the cost of production for farmers goes up. “This year, we expect a lower production in milk by 5-6 per cent due to erratic rains, which led to shortage of fodder,” he says.

He, however, feels that the price correction is completed in this cycle. “We don’t expect a price raise in the next 12-18 months,” he says.

Godrej Agrovet acquired a majority stake in 2015 in the Hyderabad-based Creamline Dairy, which has good presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With about 100 chilling centres and 10 dairy plants, it has a total processing capacity of about 1.36 million litres a day. “We have recently opened a processing plant at Visakhapatnam to cater to the demand in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts,” the Creamline Dairy CEO said.

Year Production (Million Tonnes) Per Capita Availibilty (gms/day)

2014-15 146.3 322 2015-16 155.5 337 2016-17 165.4 355 2017-18 176.3 375

(Source: National Dairy Development Board)