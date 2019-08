Tamil Nadu government will hike price of Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre from August 19.

Standardised milk will be sold at Rs 41 per litre, says a government press release..

The procurement price has also been increased by Rs 6 per litre to ₹41 per litre for buffalo milk and ₹4 to ₹32 for cow milk. The increase in the price was following a request from 4.60 lakh milk producers, the release added.

In 2018-19, Aavin sold over 12 lakh litres in Chennai every day.