Drone Destination, a drone-as-a-service provider and a DGCA certified drone pilot training company, has signed an MoA (Memorandum of Agreement) with Iffco to collaborate for drone spray over an area of up to 30 lakh acres.

As part of the MoA, Drone Destination will undertake drone spray in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

A media statement said the drones will be spraying Iffco nano urea, nano DAP, Sagarika, Iffco MC Agro-Chemicals and other Iffco and Iffco joint venture’s agri products, to enhance agricultural productivity and efficiency. Other benefits under the MoA include opportunities for the sale of Iffco agri inputs/products for drone spray.

Raising GDP contribution

Quoting Alok Sharma, Chairman of Drone Destination, the statement said: “Drones have a wide range of applications and their influence on agriculture, which is basic to human survival is revolutionary. Drones will bring efficiency, scalability, cost competitiveness, and speed to agricultural practices in India, enabling the sector to increase its contribution to GDP. As a leading player, spearheading the adoption of drones across multiple sectors, this is an important milestone for us in the journey towards drone adoption in the country.”

Chirag Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of of Drone Destination, said: “We thank Iffco for choosing us and showing faith in our capabilities for implementing large-scale drone projects. This mandate will surely cement our position in the industry as the go-to company for executing large-scale drone projects in the country.”