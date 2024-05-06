Chemical solutions company BASF has launched Efficon, a new insecticide, in India to help farmers tackle sucking pests. Classified under the new IRAC group 36, the product represents a new class of insecticides (Group 36 — pyridazine) with no known cross-resistance with existing products, making it a superior insecticide resistance management tool.

“Piercing and sucking pests pose a significant threat to crops in India, causing extensive damage amounting to 35 to 40 per cent loss in productivity and yields. Farmers in the country can now manage this challenge with Efficon,” Giridhar Ranuva, Business Director of Agricultural Solutions, BASF India, said.

He along with some Indian and global leaders of BASF launched the product here on Monday.

Stating that the company recommends two applications, he said the product started working on its target in just two hours of its application.

India is among the earliest countries after Australia, where the product was launched in 2023, to get the product.

“It is effective on multiple life stages of target pests like aphids, jassids and white flies. Upon application, Efficon quickly stops insects from feeding and plant injury,” Simone Barg, Senior Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions, Asia Pacific, said.

BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division, which generated sales of 10.1 billion euros, invested 900 million on R&D in 2023.

BASF had 2,335 employees in India with eight production sites and 42 offices. In 2023, BASF registered sales of about €2.4 billion in India.