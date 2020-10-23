Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 23-10-2020 09:42:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Hosanagar(Kar)307.00-614.0031099--
Puttur(Kar)124.00-43.641624.0013500142501.89
Bhadravathi(Kar)69.00-28.12330.003867133866-
Kumta(Kar)65.0058.54280.00327892678979.38
Siddapur(Kar)44.00158.82482.00326093389972.54
Davangere(Kar)34.0075076.002552735763-
Shimoga(Kar)27.00-46262.003948938591-
Nippani(Kar)25.00-50.0018000--
Manjeswaram(Ker)20.00-601121.00400503905042.78
Yellapur(Kar)18.00-36.0031669--
Bantwala(Kar)13.00-7.14112.002000016500-
Mangalore(Kar)13.0030858.002600026000-
Chitradurga(Kar)10.00-20.0038389--
Shillong(Meh)10.00NC1402.00285002850078.13
Tumkur(Kar)9.0020050.003720035600-
Honnali(Kar)2.0010044.00390003772914.01
Taliparamba(Ker)1.50NC42.40365003600062.22
Niuland(Nag)1.505048.0026002600-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2043.80380003800052.00
Kasargod(Ker)0.80-208.802850028500-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)8.0014.29153.00180001800016.13
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Unjha(Guj)186.76-25.451924.68115501125037.50
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.40347.621294.20119051172545.18
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-14.29615.40494049808.57
Gidam(Cht)10.00NC80.0020502050-
Katghora(Cht)5.0011.11148.0033003300-
Ambikapur(Cht)3.80-7.602000--

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.