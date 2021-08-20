‘Ethanol projects held up as OMCs delay signing pacts’

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A delay in signing purchase agreements by oil marketing companies (OMCs) with prospective ethanol producers is holding up the setting up of new standalone ethanol plants needed to produce additional ethanol required for fuel blending programme, according to a recent letter written by sugar companies to the government.
A recent letter to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary from Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the trade body that represents the sugar mills, a copy of which was seen by BusinessLine, urged the minister to nudge the OMCs to sign such purchase agreements (PA) with project proponents as some of the loans sanctioned by the banks are on the verge of expiring.
An industry official said OMCs were reluctant since any agreement signed with the producers would hold them responsible for depositing payments towards loans taken for setting up ethanol units in an escrow account. “No one wants additional responsibility thrust on them. This happened with the power agreements too a decade ago,” the official said on condition of anonymity. OMCs, when contacted, did not respond until this report went to print.
While sugar mills and ethanol manufacturers have contracted to supply 346 crore litres of ethanol in the current oil marketing year (December 2020 to November 2021) till August 16, the target for the next season is 450 crore litres, adequate for 10 per cent blending.
In January this year, the State Bank of India (SBI), on being asked by the government, came out with guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for offering term loans to the standalone ethanol distilleries for producing ethanol for fuel blending. Many other banks, too, adopted the same guidelines and SOPs. As per these norms, banks said they are willing to give loans with several concessions such as five per cent collateral security as well as at a better debt-equity ratio (promoters’ contribution as low as five per cent) if there is a tripartite agreement between the bank (lender), the project developer (borrowers) and OMC (buyer). The only condition that the banks put forward was that the project developer should procure a PA from the OMCs. According to an industry source, the PA should vouch that the OMC would be buying at least that much quantity of ethanol that is required to cover the repayment instalment and the agreement should cover the entire period of the loan.
As worked out, the OMC will deposit the payment toward ethanol purchase in an escrow account from which the bank will recover the instalment before the releasing the balance to the firm. “This is a win-win situation for all. The government, which is keen to have more ethanol blending in fuel, would have better supply of the alternative fuel while many sugar mills whose account books are not good for a variety of reasons would have got cheaper loans for setting up ethanol plants. Banks, too, would benefit because their repayment is assured,” the source said.
The grouse of the mills, as expressed by ISMA in its letter, was that even though the Ministry has approved issuing of expression of interest (EoI) by the OMCs for these PAs, the oil firms were still not coming forward to do it.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...