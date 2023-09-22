Improved export demand lifted prices of certain orthodox tea varieties by around ₹10 on average in the Kochi auctions.

Auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said the market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens in sale 38 was firm and sometimes dearer by a longer margin of ₹5-10. Good demand was noticed from all sections of the trade, including major packeteers and exporters. The offered quantity was 3,43,672 kg, with a sales percentage of 80.

Dusts decline

However, in CTC dust, prices declined with the quantity on offer increasing to 10,96,500 kg, 79 per cent of which was sold. The market was irregular and lower by ₹1-2, and witnessed withdrawals, especially for low, medium and plain browner teas. The blenders together absorbed 62 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold.

The Orthodox dust market was firm to dearer, with exporters absorbing a small quantity of the 3,500 kg on offer. The average price realisation was down by ₹3 at ₹132, compared to ₹135 in the previous week.