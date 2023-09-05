FarMart, a food and agritech company, has announced its launch on ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce).

A statement by FarMart said it is utilising the ONDC network to serve food manufacturing businesses in India with easy access to quality ingredients. Through this collaboration, FarMart and ONDC are jointly redefining the food supply chain landscape by seamlessly connecting food value chains across the country, forging seamless connections between food producers and manufacturers across the country, it said.

FarMart recently fulfilled a B2B bulk order of 5,000 kg of flour on the network. It currently has over 25 SKUs (stock keeping units) of processed products ranging from varieties of food grains, oilseeds, spices and pulses for food businesses, the statement said, adding this collaboration will allow food businesses from all over the country to tap into FarMart’s wide network of 2 lakh-plus village-level aggregators and 2,000-plus processors.

Making it more resilient

Quoting Alekh Sanghera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FarMart, the statement said, “FarMart’s mission is to make food value chains more resilient, reliable and rewarding for humanity. Being live on ONDC is a pivotal element of our distribution strategy, as it enables us to seamlessly connect farming communities with food processors and, eventually, end consumers while ensuring traceability.”

Anjali Bansal, Founder and Managing Partner at Avaana Capital, said, “Being a board member at both FarMart and ONDC, this news gives me immense joy and pride. This collaboration provides improved access for farmers, small businesses, and consumers in the food supply chain which is the shared mission of both organisations. This is a big step towards digitisation, traceability and efficiency of global food supply chains.”

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC, said ONDC’s vision is to democratise digital commerce. “Agriculture is one of the key focus areas for us, and after enabling FPOs to sell their produce to consumers across India, we are now working on enabling B2B (bulk) transactions for agricultural commodities. I am happy to see FarMart joining the network, looking forward to more agritech companies/agriculture commodity buyers to join network to enable e-procurement of agriculture commodities,” Koshy said.

