Agritech firm FarmERP is expanding its footprint into the Saudi Arabian market and plans to set up a registered office to support its regional growth strategy.

FarmERP already provides technological solutions to some agricultural and food supply chain companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The company is also in talks with various government entities and private stakeholders, exploring future collaborations, FarmERP said in a statement.

Through its advanced data science and technology (supported by AI and ML), FarmERP aims to elevate food security, climate change and sustainability, optimise resources, closely oversee crop and soil health, and deploy digitalisation tools in this region.

Sanjay Borkar, Co-founder and CEO, FarmERP said, “Having established a strong foothold in the GCC region, we possess comprehensive knowledge of the region’s Agri business dynamics and extensive experience collaborating with local businesses and diverse nationalities. FarmERP stands as a dedicated technological platform, steadfast in its commitment to tackling regional agricultural challenges, including critical areas like food safety, traceability, sustainability and climate resilience. With our advanced AI and ML-based solutions under FarmGyan, our focus is on providing predictive farming solutions. Our aim, as we delve deeper into the Saudi Arabian market, is to solidify our position as a prominent player within the Agri-Tech industry across the Middle East region.”

The company’s plans include enhancing AI-based advisory across the Farm to Fork supply chain, simultaneously focusing on greenhouse gas (GHG) management.