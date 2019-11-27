FCI authorised capital increased to Rs 10,000 crore

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
The government on Wednesday approved the proposal to increase the authorised capital of state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI to Rs 10,000 crore from the existing Rs 3,500 crore.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs on Wednesday.
The hike in authorised capital will help the PSU to get additional equity capital through Union Budget, helping it fund the foodgrains stock held by it. Currently the paid-up capital of FCI is Rs 3,447.58 crore.
The increase in authorised capital and additional matching equity capital from the government help reduce the borrowings of FCI, save interest costs and reduce food subsidy as a result, an official statement said.
In another decision, the CCEA made it mandatory to use jute for packaging foodgrains and sugar in yet another jute year 2019-20. Under the Jute Packaging Material Act of 1987 insists on using diversified jute bags for packaging 100 per cent of foodgrains and 20 per cent of sugar in the country.
The decision to pack sugar in diversified jute bags will give an impetus to the diversification of the jute industry, which employs nearly 3.7 lakh workers, the statement said. “The decision also mandates that initially 10 per cent of the indents of jute bags for packing foodgrains would be placed through reverse auction on the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal. This will gradually usher in a regime of price discovery,” it said.
Jute is grown in eastern and north-eastern parts of the country, particularly in the States of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.
