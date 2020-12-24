Festival cheer withers for flower exporters

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
For Indian flower exporters, the Christmas and the New Year festive season is not bringing any cheers this year. The reason being the exports of cut flowers such as roses, gerberas and carnations have come to a halt. A muted demand coupled with a sharp increase in air freight rates and disruption in the aviation sector, to control the spread of Covid-19, has hit the exports.
“There’s no demand. Even if there are some enquires, we are too expensive as the freight rates have gone up sharply,” said Srikanth Bollapally, President, Growers Flower Council of India, a growers body.
Freight rates for perishables like flowers have more than doubled since the outbreak of Covid-19 from earlier this year. The shipping cost for of flowers to European destinations from major producing regions such as Bengaluru and Pune has now reached ₹200-225 a kg from ₹70-80/kg in pre-Covid period.
Similarly, the air freight charges from India have increased to other markets such as SouthEastern Asia, among others. As a result, the Indian flowers have turned expensive in the overseas markets, where the African producers such as Kenya and Zimbabwe are seen expanding their market shares.
“The cancellation of flights to UK will negatively impact the floriculture exports. UK was one of the big markets for us for the New Year and Valentines Day season,” said Praveen Sharma, President, Indian Society of Floriculture Professionals.
Further, there are no enquiries for the forthcoming Valentines Day season, said Bollapally, who is also the director of the South India Floriculture Association. “By this time of the year, we would normally get several enquiries for Valentines Day. But we haven’t received any,” he added.
India’s floriculture exports during April-October this year were 15 per cent lower at 9,446 tonnes as compared to 11,144 tonnes in the same period last year. In value terms, floriculture exports fell 11 per cent to $41 million ($47 million in same period last year). In rupee terms, the exports were lower at ₹309 crore (₹332 crore).
Earlier this year, the Covid-induced lockdown had hit the flower growers, forcing many to uproot the plants and start growing vegetables. However, the marriage season during the end of the year had lent some support as growers saw good demand amidst reduced supplies. “The wedding season has been good, so far. Reduced supply to an extent of about 30 per cent as several growers uprooted their plants supported the prices during the wedding season,” Bollapally said.
“Domestic market supported us quite well. In the last 20-25 days, prices were on the uptrend due to the wedding season demand. Shortage of flowers resulted in prices going up to ₹15-16 per stem of rose, which is usually a Valentines Day price,” said Sharma.
The price increase is unlikely to help the growers recoup the losses witnessed this year. However, the price increase has seen interest coming back to growers, who are seen taking up replanting now, which should help ease supplies by March-April, he added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...