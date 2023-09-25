Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (FIED), a centre of excellence of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is launching an agri consortium in India.

To discuss and finalise the formation of the consortium named ‘Agriculture Consortium of Higher Education and Research Institutions’, FIED is conducting a two-day event on September 25 and 26 at the IIM-Kashipur campus in Uttarakhand. Participants from agriculture universities and research institutions from across India are attending the event.

Fostering sustainability

A media statement said the agri consortium will focus on promoting agri-entrepreneurship as a tool for India’s economic growth. The agri consortium is set to promote innovation, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among leading agri entrepreneurs, researchers and educational institutions.

‘Agri Consortium 2023’ will mark a significant milestone in the journey towards fostering sustainable agriculture entrepreneurship and harnessing the potential of agri start-ups to drive economic development in India and South Asian economies, it said.

FIED is the incubation centre of IIM-Kashipur. It is hosted in the campus of IIM-Kashipur with a dedicated space of 20,000 square feet. FIED incubates the most promising start-ups of India in the domain of agriculture, education, healthcare, logistics and supply chain, green energy, waste management, tourism and hospitality, social entrepreneurship, and sustainable development goals, the statement said.

