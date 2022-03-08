FMC launches new insecticide for tomato, okra

FMC India, an agrochemical company, has launched Corprima, an insecticide said to be effective to control fruit borers in tomato and okra.

“Powered by FMC’s world’s leading Rynaxypyr insect control technology, Corprima will provide tomato and okra farmers across the country with superior crop protection against fruit borers, one of the bigger pain points for farmers,” the company said in a statement.

The insecticide has been proven to deliver better returns to farmers by having a longer duration of pest control as well as enhanced flower and fruit retention leading to larger harvests of better quality, it said.

Innovative solution

“The past year saw a record horticultural crop production in the country. However, every year, tomato and okra farmers incur heavy losses due to fruit borer pests, diseases and post-harvest losses amongst other factors. At FMC, we use innovation to solve the challenges faced by farmers by introducing sustainable products and solutions,” said FMC India President Ravi Annavarapu. The company will sell the product in 6 gm, 17 gm and 34 gm packs.

Tomato farmers lose up to 65 per cent of their yields to fruit borers every year, experts from the agrochemical industry claim. The infestation of this pest leads to flower dropping and poor plant health resulting in poor quality fruiting, adversely impacting crop yields, they said.