Forest Products Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Sindholi(UP)78.00-17.891720.00250250NC
Rura(UP)32.20-9.3602.40315320-21.25
Shahpura(UP)18.00-36.00350-4.48
Gangoh(UP)6.80-10.53127.804504503.45
Nakud(UP)1.20-5014.603103106.90
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC8.004450445039.06
Published on February 11, 2020
forestry and timber