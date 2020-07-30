Forest Products Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BayLeaf(Tejpatta)
Jagdalpur(Cht)16.00-32.003000--
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)11.20166.67134.0015001600-
Resinwood
Mawiong Regulated Market(Meh)4.50NC18.0017001300-
TamarindFruit
Santhesargur(Kar)17.00-29.17268.002000180081.82
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-28.57442.00120001200046.34
Lohandiguda(Cht)2.50-5.001425--
Wood
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)34400.00-68800.001--
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)68.5610.49691.9835003500-12.50
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-2013.002000018000-
Published on July 30, 2020
