Fresh low in Bay signals rain for East, Central India

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Persisting deficits over North-West India and parts of North-East India have drained the overall rainfall surplus for the country till date (June 1-August 6) even as the monsoon has taken off into the second half unleashing punishing spells over West India and the South Peninsula.
As of Friday morning, no State in the South Peninsula has a deficit.
The persisting deficits in the North-West are from the Union Territory of Delhi (-31 per cent); Himachal Pradesh (-32 per cent); Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (-51 per cent) and Ladakh (-63 per cent); and Rajasthan (-26 per cent). In the North-East, these are Nagaland (-27 per cent); Manipur (-46 per cent); and Mizoram (-26 per cent).
The deficit in the North-East is despite the heavy rainfall and flooding reported recently. But the respective States have high normal rainfall averages which cause deviations to get magnified in the analysis, unlike in other regions of the country. The rain and the flood reported in the catchment areas here so far have not still managed to match the known averages here.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday morning that the monsoon trough over North India, the harbinger of rain in the region, continues to be active and south of its normal position. Its western end is very likely to shift northwards gradually towards its normal position and gradually towards the Himalayan foothills, likely bringing rains to the deficit areas.
The other rain-driving and prevailing low- pressure area (that originated in the Bay of Bengal a few days ago) lies over South-West Madhya Pradesh, in the vicinity of a cyclonic circulation over North Konkan. The IMD expected both the systems to weaken by Saturday, till when they would be able to kick up winds and moderate to heavy rain in the neighbourhood.
Widespread rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy falls has been forecast to continue over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra (Ghat areas) until tomorrow (Saturday) and decrease thereafter. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gujarat for the rest of today (Friday).
Meanwhile, strong south-westerly/westerly monsoonal flows with winds speeds reaching 50-60 km/hr would continue along and off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts till Sunday. Isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior and Coastal Karnataka during next 4-5 days, the IMD said.
A fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over West-Central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal (off the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts) by Sunday, leading to scale-up of rainfall over East and Central India. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha until August 12.
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...