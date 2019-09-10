Fruits Prices

as on : 10-09-2019 11:47:21 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)18.87-27.53210.7660006000-
Nabha(Pun)10.40246.67202.6027002700-10.00
Cherthalai(Ker)6.002050.0081007550-
Fatehabad(UP)5.204434.206650658017.28
Safidon(Har)2.40NC10.8055008000-38.89
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.05-12.58.3032003400-11.11
Faridkot(Pun)0.93-17.79.24400012000NC
kalanwali(Har)0.90-30.7741.6025003500-16.67
Dhandhuka(Har)0.60-256.8058006000-7.94
Banana
Payyannur(Ker)40.0011.113428.005000500011.11
Fatehabad(UP)15.00200516.00112011006.67
Kayamkulam(Ker)12.00-40492.0047004700-17.54
Koduvayoor(Ker)8.00NC286.005800580034.88
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.00NC93.202300230076.92
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC190.80500050004.17
Safidon(Har)2.608.3310.0024002400-4.00
Pattambi(Ker)2.60-50.94210.406500550052.94
Faridkot(Pun)2.12-31.8386.7017001700-32.00
kalanwali(Har)1.50-2581.4020002000NC
Dhandhuka(Har)1.002525.002700290035.00
Neeleswaram(Ker)0.9028.576.406600660013.79
Guava
Faridkot(Pun)10.23-20.461421-42.10
Nabha(Pun)0.80NC86.20900700-10.00
Lime
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC9.501250013000171.74
Mango
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)7.98-64.181620.5235003750-
Fatehabad(UP)5.505.77404.5023302320-0.85
Nabha(Pun)0.90-30.77257.203800410065.22
Faridkot(Pun)0.86-1.725000-51.52
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC12.8064006300-12.33
Papaya
Fatehabad(UP)15.20176.36552.0012201250-9.63
PineApple
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.80NC13.40350034006.06
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)7.8563.54735.6040004000-
Published on September 10, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)

