Fruits Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Ch. Dadri(Har)35.00-70.005500--
Tanda Urmur(UP)16.00-32.005000--
Badayoun(UP)13.00-26.005525-20.11
Noida(UP)5.00-10.005500-42.16
Kosikalan(UP)3.90-7.804810--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.40-6.803100--24.39
Sambhal(UP)3.00-6.005000--
Gazipur(UP)2.50-5.005500--3.51
Rura(UP)2.50-5.004300--23.21
Mohindergarh(Har)2.00-4.003500--12.50
Radaur(Har)2.00-4.005000-19.05
Maigalganj(UP)1.80-3.605830--
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-3.205870-13.32
Bewar(UP)1.50-3.005200--1.89
Sandila(UP)1.50-3.005610--
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.43-2.863800--
Karvi(UP)1.40-2.805370--15.43
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00-2.006400--
Jafarganj(UP)1.00-2.003900--13.53
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90-1.807850--6.55
Solan(HP)0.80-1.605000--16.67
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-1.605875--
Naraingarh(Har)0.70-1.404000--
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-1.409500--
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.60-1.203500--
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)76.00-152.001170--
Payyannur(Ker)36.00-72.003300--8.33
Manathavady(Ker)16.00-32.002100--
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.00-24.004000-NC
Koduvayoor(Ker)9.00-18.003600--
Puramattom(Ker)8.00-16.003000--
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-12.003200--
Mohindergarh(Har)5.00-10.003000--
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00-10.004000--6.98
Mukkom(Ker)5.00-10.004800--
Parakkodu(Ker)4.00-8.006500--
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00-8.002400-NC
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.00-8.001025--
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.80-7.602375-27.01
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60-7.203400--10.53
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00-6.002750-3.77
Karvi(UP)3.00-6.002245-28.29
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.50-5.003000--
Rura(UP)2.50-5.002200--8.33
Bilaspur(HP)2.30-4.603200-23.08
Bewar(UP)2.20-4.402200-29.41
Radaur(Har)2.00-4.002700-35.00
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-4.002900-18.37
Maigalganj(UP)2.00-4.002130--
Chathanoor(Ker)1.50-3.004500-7.14
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00-2.002400--
Angamaly(Ker)1.00-2.002000--
Chavakkad(Ker)1.00-2.002900--
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00-2.002200--50.00
Khairagarh(UP)1.00-2.00950--38.71
Sindholi(UP)1.00-2.00950-11.76
Sitarganj(Utr)1.00-2.001100--
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90-1.803800-NC
Irikkur(Ker)0.90-1.803500--2.78
Kullu(HP)0.70-1.402700-22.73
kalanwali(Har)0.60-1.202000-11.11
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.60-1.201700--
Guava
Radaur(Har)3.00-6.003200-28.00
Mohindergarh(Har)2.50-5.003000-50.00
Bewar(UP)2.10-4.201100--34.52
Naraingarh(Har)1.05-2.103400--
Awagarh(UP)0.80-1.601600--
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.80-1.601500--
Kinnow
Naraingarh(Har)4.34-8.681800--
Radaur(Har)3.00-6.002000-11.11
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.89-3.781500--
Kotadwara(Utr)1.50-3.001800--
Mohindergarh(Har)1.40-2.802000-33.33
kalanwali(Har)1.20-2.401500-7.14
Khalilabad(UP)0.60-1.202500--
Mango
Gazipur(UP)6.50-157.903600-28.57
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.50-46.102400--
Kosikalan(UP)2.10-115.902920-20.66
Orange
Radaur(Har)4.00-20.003000--
Papaya
Badayoun(UP)8.00-16.002240-34.94
Bewar(UP)2.00-4.001100--
Haridwar Union(Utr)1.00-2.001200--
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00-20.004000-33.33
Kuruppanthura(Ker)2.50-5.001800--18.18
Angamaly(Ker)1.00-2.004300-19.44
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-1.204200--
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60-1.203300-43.48
Pomegranate
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-10.005000--
Mohindergarh(Har)3.50-7.003500--12.50
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.80-5.602900--
Naraingarh(Har)1.85-3.703500--
Sandila(UP)1.30-2.606020--
Karvi(UP)1.10-2.204885--
Kotadwara(Utr)0.80-1.604900--
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-1.405750--
Published on January 06, 2020
