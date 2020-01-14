Fruits Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Mechua(WB)265.00-6.191095.006700660019.64
Fruit Market(Mah)228.00-43.73016.0070006800-6.67
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC250.0044504500-16.04
Bahraich(UP)17.20-14147.00525052507.36
Badayoun(UP)16.00-15.79216.005520550033.01
Tanda Urmur(UP)14.00NC178.0050005000-23.08
Pilibhit(UP)9.002082.00531052001.72
Puranpur(UP)7.5020.9755.40530053101.92
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00-12.561.0059005840-11.94
Rudauli(UP)5.9020.4140.6054405410-
Noida(UP)5.002552.005600555044.74
Lalitpur(UP)4.60-4.1748.8053655355-7.82
Sultanpur(UP)4.00-2042.00525051501.35
Kosikalan(UP)3.60-5.2638.0048904910-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.60-14.2943.4031003100-22.50
Basti(UP)3.50-41.6744.005750581510.58
Rura(UP)2.50NC20.0042004300-25.00
Jalaun(UP)2.2022.2211.0051005000-
Radaur(Har)2.00NC8.005500500030.95
Fatehpur(UP)2.0011.1112.4053105350-6.51
Sandila(UP)1.6023.0814.4057105660-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-3.004800--11.11
Jhansi(UP)1.20-209.2049504930-14.66
Kolhapur(Mah)1.00-83.3318.0040004000-
GarhShankar (Kotfatuhi)(Pun)1.00NC6.0030003000-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.335.005850580012.50
Mukkom(Ker)0.90NC8.0095009500NC
Khair(UP)0.80-1.604550--15.74
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.58.6057555815-
Dhandhuka(Har)0.60-409.6064006300-
kalanwali(Har)0.60-1.204000-33.33
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.54-53.046.2434003500-
Banana
Aligarh(UP)200.00NC2000.002300230015.00
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00201080.002150216043.33
Mechua(WB)103.50-8.41433.00280027003.70
Bahraich(UP)81.50-23.11865.0021502150NC
Payyannur(Ker)36.009.09334.0033003200-8.33
Pilibhit(UP)31.0040.91236.601350137048.35
Siliguri(WB)31.003.33240.002800280075.00
Pulpally(Ker)21.0032056.0025002900-7.41
Kottayam(Ker)15.00-30.003500--22.22
Manathavady(Ker)13.00-7.14112.0021002000-
Koduvayoor(Ker)11.0010102.0036003800-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC60.0020502200-6.82
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC106.004500400012.50
Kothamangalam(Ker)8.0033.3340.0022002600-
Jalaun(UP)6.005032.0022002200-
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00-16.6750.0035003400-16.67
Madhavapuram(Ker)5.00NC20.006400650033.33
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC50.00480046004.35
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC40.0026002400-7.14
Puramattom(Ker)4.00-5040.0032003100-
Puranpur(UP)4.00-4.7623.8020802075NC
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.60NC21.6032003200-20.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC36.0035003500-7.89
Shillong(Meh)3.00-14.2932.0040004000NC
Jhansi(UP)2.80-2018.802170218035.63
Bilaspur(HP)2.1016.6723.8028002400-3.45
Vamanapuram(Ker)2.10NC8.4042003800-
Radaur(Har)2.00NC8.002700270028.57
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC12.0046004500-
Rura(UP)1.70-3217.4022002200-8.33
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-46.4318.802100207519.32
Khair(UP)1.50509.002350235011.90
Chathanoor(Ker)1.40-6.6717.20450045007.14
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC5.0038004300-11.63
Rishikesh(Utr)1.20-67.579.80910865-13.33
Jalalabad(Pun)1.10-39.8919.2419002100-2.56
Zira(Pun)1.10-92.6732.2016001600-20.00
Dhandhuka(Har)1.0011.1111.0024002400-
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00NC6.00350400-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.90NC7.2038003700-5.00
kalanwali(Har)0.60NC3.602000200011.11
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.60-39.394.3818001700-
Divai(UP)0.60NC3.6011901190NC
Chikoos(Sapota)
Fruit Market(Mah)48.00-11.11616.003250350012.07
Nagpur(Mah)43.0030.3152.0021252125-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-5010.0034504000-
Grapes
Fruit Market(Mah)66.0060.98522.0057506000-
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-2.006500--
Guava
Fruit Market(Mah)160.00451.72834.0019504800-35.00
Fruit Market(Mah)47.0062.07834.004600480053.33
Aligarh(UP)20.00-50400.0015001250-31.82
Sultanpur(UP)5.002524.0023002300-
Radaur(Har)4.0033.3314.0028003200-6.67
Noida(UP)3.00NC30.0020002070-
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-62.521.002350230067.86
Chaandpur(UP)1.505010.00750750-37.50
Gohana(Har)1.20-209.4030003000-
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00NC6.0015001400-
Kamthi(Mah)1.00NC4.002800230075.00
Roorkee(Utr)1.00-5015.0028002500250.00
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.295.2017501750-16.67
Kinnow
Radaur(Har)4.0033.3314.001900200011.76
Rishikesh(Utr)3.80111.1111.2012501255-
Roorkee(Utr)2.00-33.3318.001200950100.00
kalanwali(Har)1.20NC13.6012001100-14.29
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.08-61.5713.0016001800-
Jalalabad(Pun)0.79-72.4710.32140015007.69
Zira(Pun)0.60-93.3335.2016001700-
Lime
Mumbai(Mah)33.00-180.002000--
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-5.001000--
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00NC10.0012001500-
Kolhapur(Mah)1.00-87.522.0011251250-
Mango
Mechua(WB)245.00-13.127493.506000570037.93
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC1325.00235023502.17
Pilibhit(UP)4.00-16.67199.703410341538.90
Basti(UP)3.00-33.33109.903350334047.58
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-25106.003325335025.47
Bahraich(UP)2.409.0937.0028602850-12.00
Kosikalan(UP)2.30-8125.502910293020.75
Shikohabad(UP)2.00NC24.0035003600-
Noida(UP)2.0010031.0029453000-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.00-6054.2024002400-
Orange
Fruit Market(Mah)343.0092.75184.003500360027.27
Mechua(WB)42.00-80.331584.006100550035.56
Shillong(Meh)5.002550.006000600057.89
Noida(UP)5.0010053.5030254200-
Sultanpur(UP)4.0033.3346.5027002700-
Radaur(Har)3.00-2523.0030003000-
Jhansi(UP)0.90-18.1810.30244023203.83
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.5440.0020502000105.00
Lakhimpur(UP)15.005096.002650269039.47
Pilibhit(UP)12.00-20143.602145235038.39
Shikohabad(UP)10.0010030.002250250055.17
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC76.002230226078.40
Noida(UP)4.50NC29.0020002260-
Jhansi(UP)2.002510.802460251055.70
Nautnava(UP)2.001008.0018501900-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC10.001800150063.64
PineApple
Fruit Market(Mah)191.0051.591010.003400320061.90
Nagpur(Mah)29.00314.2972.0040004000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00NC68.004000400060.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.8014.295.803000330030.43
Pomegranate
Fruit Market(Mah)212.0051.431690.005600550086.67
Mechua(WB)189.00-12.09808.008600870030.30
Sangola(Mah)181.00-7.181152.0027002600-6.90
Aligarh(UP)20.00-20220.0040004400NC
Lakhimpur(UP)17.0021.43140.00505050707.91
Rahata(Mah)7.00-76.67102.005000300066.67
Rudauli(UP)4.8023.0831.4052605290-
Puranpur(UP)4.50-2521.00440044108.64
Noida(UP)4.50-1027.0037003600-
Bahraich(UP)4.00-11.1134.205650598026.12
Basti(UP)4.00NC38.0057005780-
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-37.535.00415041507.37
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.00-5043.0050005000-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50-2527.6029002900-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-506.005000500028.21
Sandila(UP)1.00NC11.0062506200-
Jhansi(UP)0.70-12.54.804915498051.23
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.297.8056255720-
Seetapal
Fruit Market(Mah)14.0040146.0075007000-
TenderCoconut
Pandavapura(Kar)1500.00509000.0090009000NC
Hunsur(Kar)1450.00141.674100.001200012000NC
WaterMelon
Fruit Market(Mah)212.0061.835135.0012501050150.00
Published on January 14, 2020
