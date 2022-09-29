A demonstration was held at the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) in Kottayam, Kerala, on the feasability of using drones to spray fungicides to control diseases in rubber trees.

The demonstration was part of a workshop organised by the Rubber Board and the International Rubber Research and Development Board (IRRDB), Malaysia, on ways to combat leaf spot disease in rubber trees.

For the demonstration water was sprayed instead of fungicide. The RRII says drones used in accordance with laws can make disease prevention easier in rubber trees. The demonstration was attended by representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and rubber growers from disease-affected areas of Kerala.

Detailed panel discussions and classes on leaf spot disease and its prevention were part of the workshop. There was also a demonstration of various sprayers and fungicides.