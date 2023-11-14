Fuselage Innovations, an agri-tech firm, has been selected for the Global Acceleration Program under the auspices of the Toronto Business Development Centre.

Operating from Maker Village, the electronic incubator in Kalamassery near Kochi, Fuselage is known for delivering high-quality agri-tech services, notably its drones that revolutionise modern farming with precision techniques.

The expansion into Canada marks a significant advantage for Fuselage. The support provided by the acceleration programme, including visa assistance, has played a pivotal role in establishing Fuselage’s Toronto-based office, said Devan Chandrasekaran, Managing Director,

He expressed confidence in Fuselage’s ability to take its range of drones and non-drone services to the Canadian market.

The company has also received Type certification from the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation for its product FIA QD10 agriculture drone in line with the Make in India initiative. These drones, with the capacity to carry 10 litres, spray fertilisers accurately, reducing wastage in fertiliser application and optimise yields for farmers. Initial studies conducted by the drones have showcased their efficiency in this regard, he said.

