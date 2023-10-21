Sensor and IoT-based precision farming systems provider Fyllo has expanded to overseas markets such as France, Spain, Turkey and Mexico targeting the vineyards in these countries with its systems. “We have done some 100 installations largely at vineyards in these countries covering about 400 hectares over the past three months in partnership with Terraview and IG International,” said Sudhanshu Rai, Co-founder of Fyllo.

Through its precision farming systems installed on farms, Fyllo monitors various parameters such as local weather, soil moisture and temperatures among others and provides advisory to farmers on taking up timely irrigation and fertigation when needed to help maintain the crop quality and maximise productivity.

Besides, the company sends out alerts on threats of pest attacks and disease outbreaks. All crop advisory is sent out to farmers in local native languages, Rai said adding that this year, the company through its timely outbreak of pink bolloworm attack helped a section of cotton growers in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab to take up spraying and protect their yields.

Aims doubling installations

Fyllo, which is targetting only the fruit and vegetable growing farmers, has installed over 5,000 systems across States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir among others. Fyllo’s systems are used by growers of crops such as grapes, pomegranates, apples, kinnow, banana, chilli, guava, sugarcane and cotton among others.

The company expects to more than double the installations in the current financial year to around 12,000 systems, Rai said. The cost of Fyllo’s precision farming systems range from ₹16,000 to ₹50,000 for different variants and the advisory services are offered on a subscription.

Fyllo has partnered with Coromandel International for distribution of its precision farming systems inStates such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka through the Gromor stores. For States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Punjab, Fyllo has partnered with Dhanuka Agritech and with Orchardly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fyllo, which has raised about ₹2 million so far from investors including Indian Angel Network, Dhanuka and Ninjacart among others, is in the process of further fund raise to fuel its expansion.