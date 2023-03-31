The textile industry fears that it could be in the throes of chaos if the Centre goes ahead and implements the quality control order (QCO) for synthetic fibres. A section of the sector has now sought more time for the implementation of QCO.

According to the Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA), unless the Centre gives more time to the industry, the industry could face a lot of problems.

There are two issues with the implementation of QCO. One, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is yet to come up with the finalised standard for synthetic fibres, particularly 100 per cent polyester spun grey and white yarn.

Not yet gazetted

In a letter to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers Secretary, TASMA chief advisor K Venkatachalam said though a meeting was held on March 1 to discuss the implementation of QCO , the finalised standard is yet to be published in the Gazette.

He said the Centre should not implement the finalised standard without being gazetted. The government should give ample time to the industry to study and comply with the standards.

The difficulties involved in the issue should be understood before the QCO is implemented, he said.

Meeting delivery commitments

In a separate letter to the Ministry of Textiles Secretary, Venkatachalam said BIS was yet to complete the certification for many suppliers of viscose staple fibre (VSF) to the industry to comply with the QCO.

Conceding that the Ministry had extended implementation of QCO till March 28 on the industry’s plea, he said issues faced by man-made fibre industry need to be addressed for the growth of the sector.

As the certification process has not been completed, the TASMA official urged the Ministry to keep the implementation of QCO pending so that there would not be any disruption in production.

This will help the industry meet its delivery commitments at different stages of manufacturing in value additions, he said, urging that the BIS could be urged to expedite the certification process during the period.

