In a move aimed at encouraging sugar mills to shift to C-heavy molasses for ethanol, which will result in more sugar production, the government has further stipulated that sugar mills having dual feedstock units should adhere to one feed stock at a time and continue with that for at least 20 days before shifting to another feedstock.

After completely banning the production of Rectified Spirit (RS)/Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses, the Food Ministry has issued revised guidelines for ethanol and spirit production during the 2023-24 sugar season (October-September). According to the guidelines, “In case, both the processing lines are in operation at a time with different feedstocks, the receiver, storage and denaturation/issue tanks shall be separate unit-wise having no interconnectivity.”

Rider on storage tanks

Further, the Ministry said the changeover from one feedstock to another shall be allowed only after minimum 20 days of operation on a particular feed stock and at least one week advance notice shall be given to the state excise or other concerned officials for changeover of feedstock.

Ethanol is produced from different feedstocks such as C-heavy molasses (CHM), B-heavy molasses (BHM), sugarcane juice/sugar syrup/sugar, surplus rice of FCI (currently not allowed), and damaged foodgrains such as broken rice and maize.

The government has said where more than one ethanol processing lines are available in the same unit, they may use equivalent number of different feedstocks for these processing lines to be operated in parallel, with no inter-connectivity in the processing lines whatsoever, subject to proper recording of data of different processing lines with respect to quantities, qualities and complying with certain conditions. “Storage tanks/silos for each type of feedstock shall be separate and clearly earmarked. The ethanol produced through different routes is to be certified by the concerned State excise department or any authority as designated by Central/State government clearly indicate the type of grain used,” it said.

Bias towards BHM

The guidelines also prescribed that quality of the ethanol produced by any of the routes should conform to the desired specifications as per IS 15464 (2022). “Anhydrous ethanol for use in automotive fuel or as per the requirement of OMC’s. Ethanol content per cent by volume shall not be below 99.6 at 15.6 °C, as specified in bid document of OMCS,” according to the guidelines.

Further, it is said connections for feed of other raw materials shall remain disconnected and flanges shall be sealed by the excise officials or any other agency authorised by the State government. This process shall be ensured while switching from one feedstock to another. PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras shall also be installed to show disconnection of any other feed line(s) except for the one in use. “Sugar mills used to prefer BHM against CHM as from CHM 25 per cent less ethanol is produced. Whereas CHM has the least sucrose content and more sugar is produced when mills prefer BHM as a by-product. As RS/ENA will be more in demand and there is a ban on BHM to produce these spirits, many mills will be compelled to opt for CHM,” a distillery manager of a leading sugar company said.

