The government on Monday banned the import of apples if its imported price is less than ₹50 per Kg. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification that the imports are free if the price is above ₹50 per kg.

"Import of apples...is prohibited wherever the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) import price is less than equal to ₹50 per Kg," DGFT said in the notification. The minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan, it added.

In 2023, India imported apples worth $296 million against $385.1 million in 2022.

The main countries which export apples to India include the US, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa and Poland. Imports from South Africa rose 84.8 per cent to $18.53 million during April-February 2022-23.

Similarly from Poland, the inbound shipments of apple increased by 83.36 per cent to $15.39 million. However, imports declined from countries like the US, UAE, France and Afghanistan.

