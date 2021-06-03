Govt brings forward to 2023 the target for 20 per cent ethanol blending

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The government has decided to bring forward the deadline for achieving the 20 per cent ethanol blending target by a further two years to 2023, helping the nation save more forex on the oil import front as well as push for a greener future.
In a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas directed oil marketing companies to sell ‘Ethanol Blended Petrol” with percentage of ethanol up to 20 per cent, with effect from April 1, 2023. Earlier, it had advanced the deadline from 2030 to 2025.
The latest directive comes a couple of days after the government decided to expand the scope of the Sugarcane Control Order (SCO), 1966, to include standalone ethanol making plants under its ambit. With this, ethanol production will no longer be an ancillary activity of sugar production -- dedicated ethanol distilleries making ethanol from sugarcane directly can come up. Besides, they would be able to supply not just ethanol for blending, but also other alcohol products from chemical industrial applications as well as liquor making. The ethanol plants, however, would be bound to pay fair and remunerative prices for the sugarcane they procure from farmers.
The decision is significant because Uttar Pradesh, the largest sugarcane growing State, recently approved 54 new ethanol plants. In addition, plants that produce ethanol from damaged foodgrains received the nod from the Yogi Adityanath government a few days ago.
According to experts, India would need 850 crore litres of ethanol and around 1,000 crore capacity to reach 20 per cent blending levels. Currently, India’s ethanol production capacity is around 425 crore litres, but only 325 crore litres is available for fuel blending, as a certain quantity is used for making rectified spirt (used in chemical industries) as well as extra neutral alcohol, for making liquor as well as sanitisers. With 325 crore litres, OMCs are expected to achieve 8.5 per cent blending. In the next ethanol year (which runs from November to October), the government is aiming to achieve a blending target of 10 per cent.
“Post the new ethanol blending programme announced in 2018, India’s ethanol production capacity has picked up significant pace. However, doubling procurement in one single year would be a difficult task and we believe achieving the 20 per cent target in 2023 would be distant from reality,” said Praful Vithalani, proprietor of Jagjivan Keshavji Co.
“However, with this directive, the government has made its intentions very clear and this will obviously add further fuel to the already hot ethanol story, Industry players will commit more capital and ultimately players will benefit from high ethanol profitability,” he said.
Vithalani, however, pointed out some risk factors. In case of a drought in any year, he said, the government may be compelled to give priority to sugar production first. This could impact standalone ethanol plants. Similarly, it has made it mandatory for OMCs to procure ethanol at higher prices, but this could be unviable in the long run, he said. Since sugar is a politically sensitive commodity, it may get priority over ethanol, particularly in election years, Vithalani said.
There is, however, no issue with Indian vehicles being able to use fuel blended with 20 per cent ethanol. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has already committed to the government that its members will release new vehicles with E20 material compatible from 2023.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...