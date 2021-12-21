Govt cuts customs duty on RBD palmolein; will affect Aatmanirbharta, says SEA

The government’s decision to reduce basic customs duty on RBD palmolein with effect from December 21 may affect India’s principle of ‘Aatmanirbharta’, according to the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India.

In a notification dated December 20, the Department of Customs had reduced the customs duty on RBD palm oil and RBD palmolein from 17.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent.

With this reduction, the effective import duty will be reduced from 19.25 per cent to 13.75 per cent, including Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess for the above-mentioned refined oils.

Atul Chaturvedi, SEA President, said that the announcement of reducing import duty on palmolein from 19.25 per cent earlier to 13.75 per cent, without simultaneously reducing import duty on crude palm oil (CPO), has the potential to increase the imports of refined palmolein at the cost of CPO which is the raw material for the domestic refineries.

“This is contrary to our principle of ‘aatmanirbharta’, and may harm employment generation and value addition within India,” he said.

The silver lining is that this reduction has a sunset clause with March 31 as the last date, he added.