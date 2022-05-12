Govt releases breed-wise report of livestock, poultry

Indigenous and non-descript cattle compromise 73 per cent of the total cattle population of 19.35 crore whereas the exotic and crossbred animals constitute more than 26 per cent. But with regards to the fowl population, desi fowl forms just 36 per cent of the lot while improved species constitute 64 per cent of the total fowl population of 80.78 crore.

These findings are part of breed-wise data collected during 20th Livestock Census of 2018-19. The report was released on Thursday by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala. The uniqueness of this Census was that for the first time the country went with adopting tablet computers for the data collection exercise and both livestock and poultry birds were counted according to their breeds as recognized by National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).

Considering the importance of livestock sector, it becomes essential for the policy makers and researchers to ascertain the various breeds so that the species can be genetically upgraded for optimum achievement for its product and also for other purposes, an official statement said after the release.

The report has covered 184 recognized indigenous/exotic and crossbred breeds of 19 selected species that are registered by the NBAGR. There are four exotic/crossbred breeds of cattle and 41 recognized indigenous breeds covered in this report. As per the Census, 36.04 per cent of the livestock population belong to cattle.

Crossbred Jersey has the highest share with 49.3 per cent against 39.3 per cent of Crossbred Holstein Friesian (HF) in total exotic/crossbred cattle. Gir, Lakhimi and Sahiwal breeds have major contribution in total indigenous cattle population of 14.21 crore. In buffalo, the Murrah breed majorly contributes with 42.8 per cent which is commonly found in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

With regards sheep, there are 3 exotics and 26 indigenous breeds found in the country. Among the pure exotic breeds, Corriedale breed majorly contributes with 17.3 per cent share and in the indigenous breeds the Nellore breed contribute the highest in the category with 20 per cent share.

In goats, there are 28 indigenous breeds—Black Bengal breed contributes the highest with 18.6 per cent. In pigs, crossbred species contribute 86.6 per cent whereas Yorkshire contributes 8.4 per cent and indigenous pigs 3.9 per cent.

In desi fowl, Aseel breed majorly contribute in both backyard poultry and commercial poultry farm.