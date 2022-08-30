Hafed floats 2nd tender in 3 weeks to sell 1.08 lt of wheat procured from MP, Haryana

Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED) has issued its second tender in three weeks, inviting bids for sale of about 1.08 lakh tonnes (lt) of wheat it procured commercially from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh in the last harvesting season (April-June).

In the earlier tender issued on August 8 for 1.04 lt, Hafed sold 42,075 tonnes procured and stored in Haryana while about 62,000 tonnes procured from Madhya Pradesh were not sold due to the bids being lower-than-expected, sources said. The agency is making another bid to sell those stocks in MP, traders said. When contacted, Hafed’s chief general manager R P Sahni declined to comment.

Sorting out varieties

In the latest tender, issued on August 29, the agency has sorted out the total 63,476.02 tonnes to be sold in MP as 42,213.28 tonnes under milling quality and 21,262.74 tonnes as Durum variety.

The last date for submission of bids is September 19 and the tender (financial bids) will be opened the next day.

Out of the total quantity to be sold, 44,696.83 tonnes are available at different locations in Fatehabad, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts of Haryana. The stocks in Madhya Pradesh are kept in Ganjbasoda, Sehore, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Indore and Dewas.

“The buyer shall complete the lifting of stocks within 40 days (inclusive of gazetted holidays) from the next date of issue of the acceptance letter by Hafed, irrespective of the quantity allotted,” the notice said.

Each bid shall be for a minimum quantity of 5,000 tonnes or the complete quantity as per lot size, whichever is less. In case the complete quantity stored at a particular godown is allotted to a single bidder, he/she shall be required to lift the complete quantity including the over and above quantity than the allotted quantity, if any, after depositing the due payment calculated at the accepted tender rate for that location.

Reliance Retail reportedly won the bid in Haryana in the August 8 wheat tender by offering to purchase the quantity ₹101.82 crore or ₹2,420/quintal (with taxes). It was also the highest bidder in MP. But out of 16 lots offered, Reliance turned out to be the sole bidder in 13 lots. Traders did not participate fearing cancellation.