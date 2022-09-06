Healthy water storage in Maharashtra dams  

Big dams in drought-prone Marathwada and Vidarbha regions have more than 80 per cent water. Amravati division dams (small, medium and big) have 84 per cent water storage, while Aurangabad dams have 76 per cent water. Nagpur and Nashik division dams have 85 per cent and 83 per cent water storage respectively, while the Pune division has reported 88 per cent water storage.

Medium dams across the State together have 81 per cent water storage. Small dams are filled up to 54 per cent.

Some parts of the state including Pune and Kolhapur received heavy showers on Tuesday and rains are expected in other parts of the state in the next few days. According to government sources, the state government is monitoring dam water levels to avoid flooding due to the release of water from dams following heavy rains.

Farmers in the state are worried about the heavy rainfall prediction as cotton and soybean crops might get damaged.