Heatwave conditions have developed over parts of East India after erstwhile extremely severe cyclone Mocha brought in its wake warmer north-westerly winds over the region.

The cyclone made landfall over the Myanmar coast on Sunday but is still inducing thundershowers over North-East India which lies closest to Myanmar.

An incoming western disturbance will help sustain these showers for the rest of the week.

Also read Extremely severe cyclone Mocha to weaken ahead of landfall on Sunday

A couple of days after Mocha made an eventful landfall on its coast, Myanmar expects the South-West monsoon to set in over the southern parts of the country by the latter part of the originally projected window of May 13-18. The normal onset date for Myanmar is May 13.

Also read: IMD upgrades storm alert in Bay to very severe cyclone by Friday morning

Staggered onset dates

Seasonal rains may hit the southern areas (May 13-18); the Delta (May 19-24); Central Myanmar (May 25-31) and Northern Myanmar (June 1-6).

In the normal course, the monsoon would call in also by this time at the intervening stations of Andaman & Nicobar Islands (around May 20) and Sri Lanka (May 25) before hitting mainland India along the Kerala coast around June 1.

It remains to be seen if this schedule would be followed since Mocha could likely set the clock back by a few days this year.

Incessant rain from the cyclone has cooled down parts of the Bay of Bengal but sea surface temperatures in the adjoining extreme eastern parts of the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Martaban, and the Gulf of Thailand are at a steaming 31℃ on Tuesday.

Also read: Tackling unseasonal rain

IMD onset dates soon

None of the global models show the development of a sea-based system to accentuate the flows over the Bay and help with the monsoon onset over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to come out anytime soon with its usual mid-May assessment of the developing situation and the likely dates of monsoon onset over the mainland.

Maldives, the first pit-stop for the incoming monsoon, has forecast continued scattered showers and thunderstorms, and rough seas today (Tuesday).

The monsoon has not been declared officially yet over the southern atolls but west-to-northwesterly winds have notched up speeds of 21–37 km/hr with near-cyclonic gusts of 72 km/hr with high-wave and storm surge alerts (4-7 ft) in place.

Dry spell in South

The US Climate Prediction Centre does not expect any major development in the Bay at least until May 30 during when a below-normal rainfall regime may play out over the South Indian Peninsula, Sri Lanka, the Bay including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands as well as over Myanmar.

This is only to be expected since the seas, much cooler thanks to the cyclone-induced churn and rain, need time to regain lost energy.

Some models say they would not be surprised if parts of the fast-warming Arabian Sea (at 31℃ around Lakshadweep to the East and closer to the Yemen-Oman coast to the West) facilitate the formation of a tropical weather system (low-pressure area or depression) that races away from the West Coast of India, likely delaying the monsoon onset dynamics over Kerala.

The Sri Lankan Meteorological Department said in its outlook for June it expects near-normal rainfall for the Eastern and Uva provinces while there is no clear signal for the remaining areas.

There is a possibility for a low-pressure area or depression developing in the Bay in early June which could enhance the rainfall over the country, particularly over the south-western parts.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit