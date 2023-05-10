Tuesday night’s depression over the South-East Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, only a spin away from being declared a cyclone, and lay centred this (Wednesday) morning over the same region about 540 km West-South-West of Port Blair; 1,460 km South-South-West of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh); and 1,350 km South-South-West of Sittwe (Myanmar).

The deep depression is expected to move slowly and in fits and starts to the North-West for some time and then shift to North-North-West and intensify gradually into a cyclone (to be named Mocha) over the South-East Bay around by Wednesday evening.

The slow pace will aid the intensification of the system. It will gradually strengthen into a severe cyclone by Thursday (tomorrow) and morning and a powerful very severe cyclone by Friday morning over South-East and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal.

Strong flows aid development

From here, it may start to recurve and move in the opposite direction (North-North-East) and start to weaken from Friday ahead of the expected landfall over South-East Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around forenoon of Sunday (May 14) with maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph.

On Wednesday, cross-equatorial flows being pulled in by the deep depression are being boosted by two cyclonic circulations just South of the Equator.

These flows will continue to bring scattered showers with thunderstorms over the Maldives accompanied by heavy showers at times. The onset of the South-West monsoon normally occurs over the archipelago by the middle of May.

Monsoon onset timeline

While the very severe cyclone may bring the monsoon to Myanmar around the normal time (early next week), the onset may be delayed over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the first port of call over the territorial waters of India.

The US Climate Prediction Centre indicates below-normal precipitation for parts of South-East Asia and much of the Indian Ocean until as late as May 30.

This could delay the onset over Sri Lanka, with the dry patch extending into the southern extremes of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

This will happen as a wet phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave gets active further away over the Western Pacific, the South China Sea, and the Philippines with the probability of birth of cyclones in that region to India’s disadvantage.

Wet phase of MJO

A subsequent wet phase of the weather-setting MJO is expected to enter the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea during the week from May 29 to June 7.

It may stay parked over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal until June 17. This should help with the onset of the monsoon over India, a few days later than normal along the South-West coast of Kerala.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit