Herbalife India, a health and wellness company, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) to establish a supply chain sustainability lab. This collaborative effort aims to advance sustainable supply chain practices, dissemination and advocacy though research and development initiatives.

Herbalife India and the IIM-B supply chain sustainability lab will focus on sustainable supply chains, tackling plastic packaging usage and pursuing net-zero impact. The supply chain sustainability lab takes a comprehensive five-pronged approach to sustainability — knowledge creation (tools, research), expert consulting for businesses and encouraging a collaborative ecosystem through supplier assessment, education and industry partnerships.

A core focus of the supply chain sustainability lab’s mission is empowering businesses through the development and implementation of practical tools. These first-of-their-kind tools include the Transportation Emission Measurement Tool (TEMT), which measures emissions across various transportation modes. Companies can leverage this data to make informed decisions that minimise their carbon footprint. Complementing TEMT is the Carbon Accounting Tool, specifically designed for the Indian market which calculates Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. This provides businesses, particularly MSMEs, with a comprehensive environmental assessment.

Case studies

In the last year, the lab benefitted over 100 organisations with its tools, launched five case studies on sustainable supply chain management, published research articles, white papers and thought leadership pieces, the company said in a statement.

Uday Prakash, Vice President – Operations and Finance, Herbalife India said the collaboration is consistent with our commitment to sustainability and to playing our role in driving positive change. “We’re developing innovative solutions, like closed-loop packaging systems to create a more sustainable future. By leveraging successful case studies, implementing impactful tools, and collaborating with industry leaders, we’re adapting best practices to suit the Indian context. Together, we’re on a path to a greener future, inspiring others by encouraging a more sustainable supply chain ecosystem.”

Aditya Gupta, COO, TCI-IIM B Supply Chain Sustainability Lab said, ”I’m proud that our lab is making significant contribution to sustainable supply chain education and innovation. Through insightful research, industry collaboration and practical tools, we’re bridging the gap between theory and practice, empowering businesses of all sizes to build a more sustainable future. Our collaboration with Herbalife is poised to make a substantial contribution to the country’s journey towards achieving net-zero emissions.“