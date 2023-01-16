Homedale Estate-RD fetched the highest price of ₹400 per kg in CTC dust category in Coonoor tea auctions, followed by PD varieties of the same estate at ₹375.

However, traders pointed out that the dipping mercury levels in growing regions have hit tea arrivals to the auction centre, recording a 20-25 per cent drop. They anticipate a similar trend in the coming weeks due to the unusual weather pattern.

In sale 2, total offerings in leaf sale was 8,49,039 kg. Of this, CTC leaf constituted 7,96,709 kg and only 89 per cent was sold. The dust offerings was in the range of 2,84,097 kg and 94 per cent was sold.

CTC leaf

Global Tea Auctioneers said high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC leaf were occasionally dearer by ₹2-3. Better medium sorts were lower by ₹1-2, some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2-3 as well. Mediums and plainer sorts witnessed fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by Rs1 to 2. Generally a fair demand was noticed in overall CTC leaf sale, the auctioneer said.

In leaf orthodox, primary whole leaf grades were lower by ₹2-3, while brokens sold around last levels including that of secondaries and fannings.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTC dust were lower by ₹2-3, with some quality lots dearer by ₹3-4. Better medium sorts had fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹2- 3 in line with quality.

Generally, there was a good demand in overall CTC dust sales.

