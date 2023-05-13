Agriculture is a significant contributor to India’s economy, providing employment to over 50 per cent of the population and contributing 18 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. However, the farming community in India has long been facing several challenges, including unpredictable weather conditions, high input costs, low yield, and market volatility, leading to low-income levels and poverty.

One of the solutions to these challenges is organic farming, a sustainable agricultural practice that utilises natural inputs such as compost, manure, and biological pest control methods to cultivate crops. It avoids the use of synthetic chemical-based fertilisers, pesticides, growth regulators, genetically modified organisms and livestock food additives. Organic farming has been gaining popularity worldwide, with a global market size of $112.04 billion in 2019, and India is no exception.

Several ways

Organic farming in India can help the income and socioeconomic development of the farming community in several ways:

Higher prices of organic produce: Organic produce is in high demand in India and abroad, with consumers willing to pay a premium for food that is free of chemicals and harmful additives. Organic farming can, therefore, provide a lucrative income stream for farmers, with organic produce often selling at higher prices than conventionally grown crops.

Reduced input costs: Organic farming involves the use of natural inputs such as compost, manure, plant growth promoters, adjuvants, bio-pesticides and organic weedicides which are either available on the farm itself or can be obtained at an affordable cost. This can significantly reduce the input costs for farmers, increasing their profit margins.

Better soil health: Healthy soil ensures proper aeration, retention and release of water and nutrients to promote and sustain root growth, maintain soil’s biotic habitat, reduction in the risk of soil erosion and improvement in the resilience of crops to climate change.

Reduced Health Risks: Chemical pesticides and fertilizers used in conventional farming have been linked to several health problems, including cancer, neurological disorders, and reproductive health issues. Organic farming, with its focus on natural inputs and biological pest control methods, can reduce health risks for farmers and consumers.

Community Development: Organic farming can also contribute to community development by promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. It can provide a platform for farmers to share knowledge, resources, and experiences, leading to better crop management and higher yields. Additionally, organic farming can create jobs in processing, distribution, and marketing, leading to improved socio-economic development in rural areas.

Improved environmental sustainability: Organic farming is more environmentally friendly than conventional farming. By doing so, soil and water quality can be improved, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced, and biodiversity can be improved. This can have a positive impact on the local ecosystem and the wider community.

Long way to go

India has made significant progress in promoting organic farming in recent years, with the government launching several initiatives to promote organic farming practices. According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, India currently has 4.43 million organic farmers. About 5.91 million hectares of land are organically farmed. The Union Budget 2023-24 aims to help 10 million farmers adopt natural farming over the next three years. However, there is still a long way to go, with many farmers lacking access to training, resources, organic products and markets.

Yet, in India, organic farming has the potential to increase productivity, reduce input costs, improve soil health, provide access to niche markets, and promote environmental sustainability. Hence, organic farming can be a game-changer for the farming community in India with the government and other stakeholders continuing to invest in promoting organic farming and supporting farmers in adopting these practices. By doing so, India can enhance the income and socio-economic development of its farming community, improve food security, and promote sustainable agriculture practices.

The writer is Chairman and Managing Director, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd.

